One week later, Cristina Sanders, author of Ockham finalist Mrs Jewell and the Wreck of the General Grant, presents Ōkiwi Brown – a historic murder set in Wellington with links to a grisly past.

Then only a day later, Central Hawke’s Bay’s Charity Norman, 2023 Ngaio Marsh Award winner with Remember Me, offers her new novel, Home Truths, about a family torn apart by misinformation and lies.

Two weeks later, a special book from well-known Wardini bookshop owners Louise and Gareth Ward will be released. Dead Girl Gone, the first of their fledgling series The Bookshop Detectives, is set in a bookshop a bit like Wardini’s, in a place a bit like Havelock North – but where murders abound.

Hawke’s Bay’s literary feast isn’t limited to July and August, and it is not limited to adults.

In May, upcoming Central Hawke’s Bay writer Shelley Burne-Field launched her novel Brave Kāhu and the Pōrangi Magpie for 7-11-year-olds. Mary-anne Scott will also release The Mess of Our Lives for young readers later this year.

The Bay’s first writers’ residency at Rush Cottage in the heart of Black Barn vineyards was also announced recently – with inaugural winner Sonia Yoshioka Braid.

For those wanting to immerse themselves further, the annual Readers and Writers Festival will also be held in October (18-20). It will feature many local authors alongside national names such as Gavin Bishop, Rachael King and Monty Soutar.

Cristina Sanders said the appeal to write and work in Hawke’s Bay was appealing to many authors.

“Sunshine, wine, festivals, no wonder authors find Hawke’s Bay such an engaging place to live and write,” she said

She urged people to try and attend as many events as they could.

“Come and celebrate these regional writers who are putting Hawke’s Bay at the top of the list of ‘Great Places To Write a Book’.”

Upcoming launch details

Catherine Robertson : Corkscrew You and You’re so Vine, Tuesday, July 23, 5.30pm. Smith and Sheth Wine Bar.

Cristina Sanders : Ōkiwi Brown, Tuesday, July 30, 5.30pm. Duart House.

Charity Norman : Home Truths, Wednesday, July 31, 5pm. Creative Arts Napier.