She added: “Readers prefer different heat levels, so they need to know they’re not getting a sweet, closed-door romance when they like it spicy, and vice versa.”

With that in mind, let’s check out who’s coming to the From Mild to Wild: Meet Your Local Romance Writers’ event.

USA Today bestselling author Bronwen Evans grew up loving books. She writes both historical and contemporary sexy romances for the modern woman who likes intelligent, spirited heroines and compassionate alpha heroes.

With over 100 books published across five languages, Evans is a three-time RomCon Readers’ Crown winner and has been nominated for an RT Reviewers’ Choice Award. She lives in Hawke’s Bay with her dogs, Brandy and Duke.

Under her pen name Steffanie Holmes, Central Hawke’s Bay born and raised Steff Green is the USA Today bestselling author of kooky, spooky paranormal, cozy fantasy, and gothic romance.

Her books feature clever, witty heroines, secret societies, quirky villages where nothing is as it seems, creepy old mansions, and alpha males who always get what they want.

Legally blind since birth, Holmes received the 2017 Attitude Award for Artistic Achievement. She was also a finalist for a 2018 Women of Influence award.

She lives outside Auckland with her husband, a horde of cantankerous cats, and a medieval sword collection.

Andrene Low is a versatile author known for her delightful and humour-filled romantic comedies. Under the pen name Hope Malone, she writes romance novels that celebrate curvy girls and steamy, fast-paced love in charming Coogan’s Break, a fictional California town where opposites attract and passion sizzles.

USA Today bestselling author Kate O’Keeffe writes exactly what she loves to read: laugh-out-loud romantic comedies with swoon-worthy heroes and gorgeous feel-good happily-ever-afters.

She lives and loves in beautiful Hawke’s Bay with her family. When she’s not penning her latest story, O’Keeffe can be found hiking up hills (slowly), travelling to different countries, and eating chocolate — a lot of it.

In 2016, Donna Jay published her first sapphic romance. Since then, she has published 18 more books, three of which have been number one in lesbian fiction.

Her stories feature resilient women, thought-provoking storylines, have plenty of heat, and are all set against the stunning backdrop of her home country, New Zealand.

For those who prefer less heat in their novels, Donna Jay also writes under the pen name Diana Jayne.

When she’s not writing, Jay can be found with her nose stuck in a book or her backside glued to the sofa, binge-watching post-apocalyptic movies.

So, the call is out. Come along and discover some of the world’s most successful romance writers.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 5.45pm for 6pm, Hastings Library. Tickets are $5 and are available on Eventfinda: eventfinda.co.nz/2024/midwinter-warmer-meet-your-local-romance-writers/havelock-north