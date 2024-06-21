Sonia Yoshioka-Braid is in the planning stages of writing a book about her mother, Taeko Braid. Photo / Warren Buckland

The winner of the inaugural Rush Cottage Writers’ Residency at Black Barn in Hawke’s Bay, Sonia Yoshioka-Braid has set out to tell the story of her mother’s life in Japan and New Zealand.

For years Sonia Yoshioka-Braid has wanted to write a book about her mother Taeko’s life.

Taeko Braid will be a familiar name to many people in Hawke’s Bay.

Brought up in samurai culture in Japan, Taeko lived just outside of Hiroshima when it was bombed.

“Mum met Dad in Japan when he was on rest and relaxation during the Korean War and part of the UN forces and they married,” Sonia said.

“I promised myself I would write Mum’s book. She’s lived through the devastation of World War II and the dropping of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

“She and my eldest brother came to New Zealand in January 1956, and my parents’ adventures are a snapshot of that time. They co-founded the Hawke’s Bay Japan Society and hosted many visiting artists and dignitaries over the decades. I want to capture those stories and tell them to a new audience – people who haven’t met Mum.”

Now thanks to the Hawke’s Bay Readers and Writers Trust she has the chance to take herself away from her busy life and retreat to the beautiful Rush Cottage at Black Barn.

She is the winner of the inaugural Rush Cottage Writers’ Residency.

Hawke’s Bay Readers and Writers Trust chair Catherine Robertson sat on the selection committee with board members Louise Ward and Judith McKinnon. She says the process was difficult.

“We reached the 50-applicant threshold in four and a half days and then sat down to the fascinating, inspiring work of reading the applications. There were some strong contenders but Sonia made it into the top five of each of our lists and we knew that hers was the story we all wanted to see come to fruition.”

Sonia was born in Hawke’s Bay, moving to Auckland when she was 17-years-old. She is the youngest of six children.

Sonia Yoshioka-Braid is the winner of the inaugural Rush Cottage Writers’ Residency. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I think making sure people know these stories is important and I said to myself if I don’t do it who will? I really want to do it justice,” she said.

“Everyone has different memories at different times so I know I can’t tell everything.

“A strong memory for me is of Fantasyland. One of the architects was Japanese so Mum translated for him. She also had a hand in ensuring that Fantasyland was free for kids. She was angry when it was changed to Splash Planet and people were charged to enter.

“Mum, who is now 92 and sadly has dementia, was a five-foot-nothing pocket rocket. She worked at Hasting Girls’ High helping with Japanese students and became ‘grandma’ to generations of people.

“She was also an amazing tailor and worked at First Direct Imports making ironing board covers and Lady Bates cloths. She made all our clothes and once whipped up a blouse for my sister in 20 minutes.”

Sonia is an experienced writer and editor and has been the ghostwriter for the likes of Jackie Clark and David Letele.

Her mother’s story will be the first written under her name.

She planned to use the time at Rush Cottage to make notes and for research.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity from the Hawke’s Bay Readers and Writers Trust to be able to come home and do what I love.”