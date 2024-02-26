Central Hawke’s Bay author Charity Norman has become the patron of the Between the Lines literary festival.

“It’s a true honour to be patron of this enchanting, intimate, yet world-class festival,” says Charity, who has been involved with the festival since its inception in 2020. “To say that Between the Lines punches above its weight is an understatement.”

The festival, organised by a small team of book-loving volunteers, brings together an eclectic mix of New Zealand authors to speak at small and unique venues across Central Hawke’s Bay.

This year’s festival will take place from April 11-14, and the line-up will be announced at the beginning of March. Rumour has it crime, poetry and food will all feature. Sponsorship for this year’s event comes from the Creative Communities Scheme, the Community Pride and Vibrancy Fund and Paper Plus Waipukurau.

Spread over four days, the festival kicks off with a young writers’ programme, offering primary school students the opportunity to work with the current Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Reading Ambassador and ignite their enthusiasm for the written word. Following a series of entertaining speaker sessions, the festival closes with a free finale that celebrates local authors.

“I was lucky enough to become involved in the inaugural year”, says Charity, “with two sessions in the beautiful ballroom at Ashcott Homestead. It was a magical four days: the very first writers’ festival on the planet after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The winter sun glittered and enthusiastic audiences packed out all the events.”

Since then, Between the Lines has gone from strength to strength. For four years, an extraordinary array of guests have travelled to Central Hawke’s Bay to engage with readers and discuss their work in ballrooms and sitting rooms, halls and cafes, museums and the wharenui at Te Aute College.

Charity Norman (right) interviewing author Rose Carlyle by the fire at St Hilda’s, Ōtāne as part of the Between the Lines festival.

Each event is unique. “I’ve had the pleasure of chatting with Rose Carlyle as we sat in armchairs by the fire in St Hilda’s, Ōtāne, and with Nicky Pellegrino over a long Italian lunch in the Takapau town hall,” says Charity.

The Between the Lines team is delighted Charity has agreed to become their patron.

“Throughout our four festivals to date, Charity has given support, ideas and inspiration that has made our festivals so popular,” says committee member Anna Locker-Lampson.

“Charity’s verve, knowledge and enthusiasm, along with her breadth of knowledge about authors and writing, will ensure that future festivals will continue to excite, inform, provoke and entertain our audiences.”