Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Kiwi Olympians embark on 4500km African bike ride for charity

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Olympians Nicole Shields (left) and Hamish Legarth are about to cycle 4500km from Uganda to Zimbabwe to raise money for World Bicycle Relief.

Olympians Nicole Shields (left) and Hamish Legarth are about to cycle 4500km from Uganda to Zimbabwe to raise money for World Bicycle Relief.

Two Kiwi Olympian friends are about to tackle one of their biggest challenges yet – riding a bike over 4000km of African roads.

But there won’t be a medal dais waiting for them at the end.

Instead, their goal for this journey is to raise money to buy bicycles for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save