Havelock North cellphone tower to go ahead despite neighbours' concerns, Spark announces

Proposed site for a Spark 5G cell tower Te Mata Road, Havelock North. Photo / warren Buckland

Spark has decided it will build a new 4G cellphone tower in Havelock North, despite the concerns of neighbours who have fought a three year battle against it.

It announced on Monday it was making a significant investment into mobile connectivity across the Hastings region – boosting capacity to the existing 4G network and introducing 5G to central Hastings, Mayfair, Parkvale, Mahora West, Flaxmere, Raureka, Akina, and Camberley.

Spark identified that the current cell site serving the Te Mata area in Havelock North was reaching maximum capacity back in 2018, however the build was delayed due to opposition from a small group of local residents in 2019.

Over two years on, a second site serving Havelock North had now become congested as it takes the extra load, Spark said.

"If we don't proceed, connectivity across Havelock North will become increasingly degraded over time as the existing sites in the region become overloaded," said Hastings resident and Spark Sales Enablement Lead Leisa Epplett.

MORE TO COME