Hawke's Bay woman celebrating birthday wins $1m Lotto prize, dances around room

The Hawke's Bay woman won the prize on Saturday.

The Hawke's Bay woman won the prize on Saturday.

A Hawke's Bay woman celebrating her birthday danced around the room with her family and close friend after realising she had won a $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said Saturday night had "truly been a birthday I'll never forget".

"We'd just returned from a special birthday dinner on Saturday evening when I decided I might as well pop onto the Lotto NZ App and check my bonus ticket," she said.

"I really started to pay attention to what was happening when I saw I had three numbers on one line and then a fourth number and then a fifth.

"I just stared at my phone thinking there was absolutely no way I could get the sixth number… and then there it was."

She said her hands began to shake uncontrollably.

"Then $1 million appeared on my screen.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked and couldn't believe what I was seeing."

She said the winning ticket was actually a bonus ticket which she had won last Wednesday.

"You always dream about winning Lotto, but for it to actually happen was just unreal. Let alone on a bonus ticket."

After a sleepless night, the winner rounded off her birthday weekend with a celebratory brunch and a shopping trip.

"My husband and I feel so incredibly lucky and are looking forward to setting ourselves and the kids up for the future."