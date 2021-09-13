Hastings: Three bulldogs impounded after attack on pensioner in Flaxmere

A file photo of an American Bulldog cross. Three unregistered American Bulldog crosses have been impounded after an attack in Flaxmere on Sunday. Photo / File

A file photo of an American Bulldog cross. Three unregistered American Bulldog crosses have been impounded after an attack in Flaxmere on Sunday. Photo / File

Three unregistered dogs have been impounded and an investigation launched after a pack attack on a pensioner in Flaxmere.

Emergency services were called to a property on Crail Ave on Sunday afternoon after a man in his 70s was attacked by multiple dogs.

Hastings District Council confirmed the man suffered "crush-type injuries" to his hand in the incident. Three American Bulldog crosses had since been impounded.

The man was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital on Sunday and was in a stable condition as at Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital on Sunday.

Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said three unregistered dogs had been impounded by council rangers and were being held pending an investigation.

"The three dogs, all belonging to the property next door, are currently unregistered," he said.

"One initially escaped and the other two followed.

"The victim has crush-type injuries to his hand."

He said a decision on whether the dogs would be put down was pending an investigation.

Police confirmed the attack involved "several dogs".