After an overwhelming win for the mayoralty in October 2022, Brown’s approval rating plummeted just five months into the job. But by August last year, it had rebounded – his net satisfaction climbed to +25%, with 42% of Aucklanders rating his performance as very good or good.

It was a striking turnaround for a mayor who had been under fire early on, particularly for his sluggish response to the Anniversary Weekend floods.

His biggest win? Cutting through Auckland Council’s inefficiencies.

Brown has gone after council-controlled organisations (CCOs), labelling them “wasteful” and “unaccountable”. In his draft budget, he proposed stripping Auckland Transport (AT) of its planning and strategy roles, limiting it to delivering transport solutions rather than writing reports. He also pushed to abolish the council’s development agency, Eke Panuku, arguing its projects could be managed within existing council departments.

The backlash was swift. CCOs pushed back, defending their independence and warning of disruptions. But Brown has held firm, insisting Aucklanders want efficiency, not empire-building.

His other success is fiscal discipline.

When he took over, Auckland’s books were bleeding. Brown promised to rein in spending and has delivered on that front. He championed the sale of the council’s airport shares – an unpopular move but one that helped plug a $325 million budget hole. He’s also pushed back on extravagant spending, favouring practical investments over vanity projects.

Brown’s leadership hasn’t been without fumbles.

His first big test – Auckland’s floods – was a PR disaster. While the city sank, Brown was slow to respond, later admitting he had been waiting on officials for advice before declaring a state of emergency. The fallout was brutal. He was slammed for missing in action while Aucklanders waded through waist-deep water.

His communication style – direct, often abrasive – has also ruffled feathers. His Christmas video last year was classic Brown. He dismissed online critics as “idiots wasting their time” before signing off with a casual “I’m off for a beer”. To some, it was a perfect display of his no-nonsense approach. To others, it was another sign of his inability to read the room.

As he eyes another term, the road ahead won’t be easy. Brown has unfinished business – his transport shake-up is incomplete, and his mission to cut council waste will face more resistance. The battle over Auckland’s future infrastructure spending is also looming.

Brown has been clear – he wants a no-frills, back-to-basics approach. Critics argue that the city needs vision, not just cost-cutting.

There’s also the question of who will stand against him. Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has been testing the waters after the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance revealed on January 30 that her son registered the domain Desleyformayor.co.nz this year. Although Brown insists he doesn’t expect her to step down, their working relationship has been strained.

Love him or loathe him, Brown has left a mark. His time in office hasn’t been smooth, but he’s delivered on key promises – trimming the fat at the council, pushing for accountability and keeping rates in check.

Whether Aucklanders want more of the same – or a new face at the top – will be decided at the ballot box.

For now, Brown is ready for the fight.