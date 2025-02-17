Simpson, the councillor for Ōrākei, told the Herald on her return from an overseas holiday the domain was “a bit of a laugh”, but did not rule out standing.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She confirmed she had been thinking about running for mayor, but it was “a bit soon” for a decision.

A few days later, the pair had a “catch-up” but said little about what was discussed.

“We are focused on fixing Auckland,” said the mayor following the meeting.

Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni wants to be the first Māori mayor of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Brown swept to power in October 2022 after beating the Labour-endorsed candidate Efeso Collins by more than 50,000 votes.

Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni, a Labour Party member, has announced she wants to be the first Māori mayor of Tāmaki Makaurau.

