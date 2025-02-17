- Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown will announce plans for a second term on Wednesday.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is set to announce plans for a second term on Wednesday.
Sources have confirmed the mayor will make an announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in the afternoon.
This follows news that his campaign team has re-registered the domain name ‘fixauckland.co.nz’.
The mayor potentially faces a challenge from his deputy, Desley Simpson, after the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance revealed on January 30 that the domain “Desleyformayor.co.nz” was registered by her son this year.