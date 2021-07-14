Hamilton shooting: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with police

A police scene guard will be in place overnight. Photo / 123rf

An armed man firing at police has been shot and killed in Hillcrest, Hamilton, tonight.

Waikato district commander superintendent Bruce Bird said police were at an O'Donoghue St address seeking a person in relation to firearms matters.

"While at the address, staff were confronted by an armed man and a number of shots were exchanged between police and the man."

The man received a gunshot wound and died of his injuries at the scene, he said.

"No police officers were shot during this incident."

One nearby resident, Coralie, who didn't want her surname used, lives on neighbouring Brennan Place and said there was "a large volley of gunfire" with a lot of police around.

She said among the "red and blue lights" she could hear police officers yelling: "Armed police, put the gun down! Put your hands out the window, anyone else in the vehicle put your hands out the window!"

Coralie said this was repeated multiple times before a final "they're not moving" and then silence.

Just before midnight, she said "cop cars and lights are still sitting quiet" on the street.

A Hamilton resident, who didn't want her named used, said she heard multiple gunshots that she initially thought were fireworks.

"It sounded like they kept shooting but were firing blanks. It was very loud though."

Bird said a scene guard would remain in place overnight and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing."