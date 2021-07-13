Weather: Freezing start nationwide, ice on overhead lines cancels Wellington trains

MetService Wellington weather: July 14th.

Freezing cold temperatures across the country are causing disruption for motorists and train users this morning.

According to Metservice, Twizel was the coldest place in the country with -7C at 6am, Christchurch -3.6C, Blenheim -1.6C and Queenstown -3C.

It's not just the South Island that woke to a chilly morning.

Hamilton reached -2.2C, Masterton -2.1C, Rotorua -0.3C and -1.1C in Taupo.

Drivers in banks peninsula are being urged to drive with caution - due to the icy conditions.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said contractors are out laying grit - but it will take time.

The Christchurch Travel team are urging drivers to avoid sudden braking or turning and

travel at a safe distance

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said inland areas in New Zealand have seen the coldest temperatures.

"Waiouru got to –7.3C overnight and similarly St Arnaud in the South Island got –7.8C."

Rossiter said a narrow ridge of high pressure across the country which brought light winds and clear skies has caused the cold snap.

Among the main centres Christchurch was the coldest at –4.8C overnight and Auckland getting "pretty cold" for its usual temperatures she said.

"There has been some areas just outside of the [Auckland] CBD that got to 0C overnight."

Ice has formed on overhead power lines forcing trains to be cancelled in Wellington.

Metlink said all services on the Kapiti Line are affected.

All northbound services out of Wellington are suspended with buses transporting people between Wellington and Porirua.

There are currently no trains moving north from Porirua to Waikanae.

KPL: 7:30 UPDATE: Trains continue to be suspended in and out of WELL. We have multiple trains awaiting departure from WAIK to WELL and they will depart as soon as the line is open — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) July 13, 2021

Metlink said the trains will depart as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a car has rolled in Christchurch after slipping on black ice.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd at about 8.26am. Photo / George Heard

