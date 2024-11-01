Trump election interference feared as election nears. Treasury fears over HealthNZ finances revealed. Fire in Otahuhu. Video / NZ Herald

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in a silver van attempted to grab a young girl in Silverdale, Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Johnathan O’Byrne said police received reports of a young girl’s arm being grabbed by a man driving along Silverdale Rd at about 8am on Friday, November 1.

“The girl was shaken but otherwise physically unharmed,” he said.

“The man is reported to have been driving a silver van, initially parked on the wrong side of the road, facing toward Morrinsville Rd.”

Members of the public reportedly tooted at the van at the time.