Updated

Hamilton child assaulted: Police seek dashcam footage after van driver grabs girl’s arm

NZ Herald
Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in a silver van attempted to grab a young girl in Silverdale, Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Johnathan O’Byrne said police received reports of a young girl’s arm being grabbed by a man driving along Silverdale Rd at about 8am on Friday, November 1.

“The girl was shaken but otherwise physically unharmed,” he said.

“The man is reported to have been driving a silver van, initially parked on the wrong side of the road, facing toward Morrinsville Rd.”

Members of the public reportedly tooted at the van at the time.

“Police would like to hear from these members of the public, or anyone who may be able to help us,” O’Byrne said.

Dashcam footage is requested from anyone who was driving along Silverdale Rd, between Morrinsville Rd and Nevada Rd, between 8am and 8.30am on November 1.

“If you have footage, witnessed the incident, or have any information which may assist, please update us online now or call 105,” O’Byrne said.

Please use the reference number 241101/1449.

