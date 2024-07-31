Starting with three years coaching the Kelston Boys’ High School First XV (2000-2002), Hotham transferred south to Hamilton in 2003 – the same year Noah was born.

In his 21 years in charge, he led the Hamilton team to five New Zealand Secondary School First XV titles and four Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournaments and 15 Super 8 championships.

His impact ranged from Scottish and British & Irish Lions international Sean Maitland, who made his Waikato debut in 2006 while still at school, through to – ironically – son Noah Hotham, the newly-selected All Blacks halfback, who joined the national halfback ranks alongside fellow HBHS alumnus Cortez Ratima.

Three of the seven All Blacks Nigel Hotham has coached have been halfbacks.

Hotham also coached the New Zealand secondary schools rugby and touch teams and took touch at HBHS to new levels of success, winning the national title in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Assistants Cam Moorby, brother of Māori All Black Josh Moorby, and Greg Kirkham will be in charge of the Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV squad for the remainder of the season.

Nigel Hotham’s HBHS coaching statistics:

Matches: 412

Won: 351

Lost: 53

Drawn: 5

Super 8 winners: 15 – 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 (shared), 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

National Top Four Appearances: 12 – 2007 (third), 2008 (shared win), 2009 (won), 2010 (second), 2012 (third), 2013 (won), 2014 (shared win), 2016 (third), 2017 (second), 2018 (third), 2019 (third), 2022 (won)

Moascar Cup Holders: 2008-2010 (17 defences), 2013-2014, 2022-2023 (33 defences, most of any school in this period)

Sanix World Youth Champions: 2010-2011, 2014, 2023

Thailand World Schools Champions: 2022

Condor Sevens Winners: 2006, 2008, 2015- 2020, 2022

National Touch Champions: 2005, 2008-2010, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2019

New Zealand Secondary Schools Players: 51

All Blacks: 7 – Noah Hotham, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Josh Lord, Emoni Narawa, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece.

All Blacks Sevens: 10 – Luke Masirewa, Declan O’Donnell, Kylem O’Donnell, Glen Robertson, Payton Spencer, Dwayne Sweeney, Isaac Te Tamaki, Save Tokula, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

Other internationals: 7 – Sean Maitland (Scotland/British & Irish Lions), Caleb Muntz (Fiji), Jared Payne (Ireland/British & Irish Lions, Toby Smith (Australia), Henry Speight (Australia), Albert Vulivuli (Fiji), Dominiko Waqaniburotu (Fiji).