The shadow of ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East gave a special significance to Hamilton’s Anzac Day commemorations as hundreds gathered in and around Memorial Park for services.

The dark and chilly morning did not stop the crowd from lining the street from as early as 5am to follow the Hamilton Dawn Parade march from Victoria Street, across Anzac Bridge to Memorial Park.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary said: “It is more important than ever to remember the lessons of war, strengthen international unity, and pass on the value of peace to the next generation”.

At the later civic service, which was equally well attended, O’Leary’s speech also acknowledged “all who have been affected by war”.

“Sadly this year the world has seen more death and destruction brought by war and families displaced,” O’Leary said.

“All people deserve the freedom we have here today to gather safely together.”

O’Leary said she was “heartened” to see so many young people at both services.

“It is important that we pass the baton on to you to ensure the sacrifices and [lessons] of war are always remembered.”

Representing New Zealand’s armed forces at the civic service Air Commodore Shaun Sexton paid special tribute to the group that developed from the Royal Flying Corps to the Royal Air Force during World War I.

The chilly temperatures did not stop crowds from gathering at Hamilton's Memorial Park at dawn. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The force, formed in 1912, grew from 36 unarmed biplanes to 400 aircraft and 11,400 personnel by 1918.

“Whether flyer or soldier, Army or Navy, man or woman, we remember today those who have sacrificed, those who died on our behalf, particularly during WWI on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

“But also many others who have served and sacrificed since, who do so today and who will almost certainly do so in the future.”

Brothers Mark and Philip Dearlove attend the Anzac Day ceremonies every year.

Music at Hamilton's Anzac Day dawn service was provided by the Salvation Army band. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Mark, who served in the Army Reserve Force or Territorial Force for “a number of years”, described the service as “very dignified”.

“These are our grandfather’s medals,” Mark said, gesturing to the decorations pinned to his jacket.

“He was at Passchendaele. He was there on October 17 when 843 men were killed in one morning.”

Mark and Philip’s grandfather lost one arm due to his injuries in the battle, known to be one of the bloodiest of World War I.

“We have fond memories of him,” Mark said.

“Today we honour him and all the others who fought.”

Hundreds of Hamilton residents, including representatives of schools and veterans groups, gathered for the civic service.

Mark said there was a concern that as battles like Passchendaele fall out of living memory, reading about World War I and World War II could become “like reading about the Romans”.

“It’s important to keep it in the popular consciousness,” Philip said.

“Anzac Day does that.”

Mavis and Co Grey Street cafe owner Chace Tian said he made sure to open the cafe early every year on Anzac Day.

“Today I got here at 5am,” Tian said.

“April is usually quite cold. Everyone going to the ceremonies, especially the veterans and the older people, need warm places to sit and grab a hot drink.”

Veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War and representatives of the Afghan Veteran Interpreters Association placed wreaths at the cenotaph. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Tian said he liked seeing parents and grandparents bringing little children into the cafe after the dawn service.

“You can see people are owning the history. Passing on the history is important.”

Hamilton resident William Dinwoodie said the day was about honour.

Dinwoodie walked his 7-year-old son around Memorial Park after the civic service, pointing out the ranks, serial numbers and names on the white crosses lining the path.

“It’s important to show respect and to educate,” Dinwoodie said.

“It’s important to remember.”

