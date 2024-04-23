Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Anzac Day’s weather will be a mixture of conditions across the country, with heavy rain to hit the West Coast of the South Island, contrasted by calmer drier conditions in the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the North Island will have very settled conditions on Wednesday which will continue into Thursday, despite some increased cloud coming from a front, which is expected to work its way up the West Coast of the South Island.

“For Anzac morning in the North Island, we’re looking at a decent amount of cloud cover coming over during the morning. First thing it’ll be, it’ll be clear but it will be quite chilly in a few places,” he said.

Corrigan said single-digit temperatures are on the cards from the Coromandel, Waikato Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

“Down the lower half of the west coast of the North Island, New Plymouth down to Wellington, conditions will be a bit warmer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Metservice is forecasting a rain-bringing weather system will move up the South Island’s West Coast on Wednesday evening.

The front is expected to arrive at Fiordland and Southern Westland on Wednesday night.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of the Westland District, while a heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland.

A strong wind watch has been added for the Canterbury High Country and Fiordland, with severe gale north westerlies to gust at 120 km/h in exposed places.

Corrigan said the watches and warnings should ease off during on Thursday as that system makes its way through the north.

NZTA’s plea for drivers

NZTA national journey manager Helen Harris said with the school holidays winding down and Anzac Day on Thursday people travelling are encouraged to build in plenty of time and drive rested.

“We want everyone to get to their destination safely. Holidays are when our highways get even busier, especially in Auckland, and people will strike delays at key pinch points and towns.”

“While most road work sites will be closed down for Anzac Day there may be ongoing areas of highway where roadwork is continuing either side of the break. The NZTA Journey Planner contains the latest up-to-date information on road works and road conditions, including any delays or closures,” Harris said.

Harris provided some tips for drivers travelling over the holidays:

Check your vehicle is safe to drive – even if you did before you left for the holiday break. Check your tyres, wipers, lights, indicators, spare tyre.

Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Make sure everyone does up their seat belt after a break outside the car.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Share the driving if possible.

People towing caravans and boats need to ensure their roadworthiness before attaching them to the tow bar. Stack heavy items toward the front to balance the load and remember the speed limit is 90km/h for towing vehicles. Pull over frequently and let queues pass when safe to do so.



