Gun concerns: Two in custody after reports of firearm in car on Auckland motorway

Two people are in custody after reports of a firearm in a vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Inspector Jason Homan police were told about the vehicle near Epsom just after 5pm.

He said enquiries were ongoing and charges are being considered.

Inspector Homan says people can be reassured these incidents are taken seriously.

The Weekend Herald revealed today worsening gun violence linked to gang turf wars, illicit drugs and the insidious cancer of organised crime has left more than 350 people with firearms injuries across Auckland in five years.

More than half of the wounded were treated at Middlemore Hospital as violence in South Auckland spilled over into bloodshed, leaving numerous people dead and scores of others fighting for their lives.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has serious concerns about the growing use of firearms. He has written to the Police Minister and will meet Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims next week to discuss how to tackle the spate of shootings and toxic impact of gangs.

"There is no single solution, but every available lever needs to be pulled to stop worsening gang violence and misuse of firearms in criminal and gang activity."

Among this year's victims is Zane Smith, 37, who was gunned down in a car at Wellsford last weekend.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and a 45-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Police Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Massey in June.

And nearly one year after Favona grandmother Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, was shot dead at her Calthorp Close property in an apparent case of mistaken identity, her killer remains on the run.

Figures released exclusively to the Herald by the city's three district health boards under the Official Information Act show medical staff at Auckland's major hospitals have treated 355 people for firearms injuries since January 2016.

The documents also show 13 child shooting victims have received treatment at Starship children's hospital since 2016.

Diane Hunt, mother of killed police officer Matthew Hunt, presents the parole and sentencing reform for murder of police officers petition on the steps of Parliament. Video / Amelia Wade

Goff said police had put more officers on Auckland streets in recent years and used the Proceeds of Crime Act to target gangs' riches and make organised crime less attractive.

"Both of these measures are useful to reduce violence in our city but the levels of violence being reported is still concerning.

"We as Aucklanders and New Zealanders don't expect to see this level of firearms incidents."

Counties Manukau DHB has patched up more than half of the shooting victims (217), Auckland DHB 97 and Waitematā DHB 41.