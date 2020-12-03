Wellsford murder: Man charged with killing Zane Smith, hunt for weapon and car

Police are appealing for sightings of this Ford Falcon driving in East Auckland on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

A man is appearing in court this morning charged with the murder of Wellsford man Zane Smith.

The 37-year-old was fatally shot in his car in Wellsford, north of Auckland, on Saturday.

Police said a 45-year-old man was located yesterday in connection with the homicide.

He was expected to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning.

Police were today appealing for sightings of a car and a rifle used in the shooting.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard called for the public to report any sightings of a black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon registration CTS862 linked to the incident.

The car was seen in Pakuranga on Sunday.

Beard also revealed police were still hunting for the firearm used in the murder, which was believed to be a rifle.

Yesterday, a 21-year-old woman wanted in connection with the killing handed herself into police.

She appeared in the North Shore District Court charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Beard thanked the community for their help and the public sightings that were reported of the alleged offender.

He said a team of detectives were working around the clock since the incident.

• Anybody with information on the whereabouts of these two items were urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.