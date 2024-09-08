Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said this weekend that police won’t rule out further charges.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and is still in the early stages,” Baldwin said.

“There is still much to do as we piece together a full account of what occurred on Thursday and the events leading up to this tragedy.

“The community has responded very positively and we are grateful for their support.”

Baldwin said police will continue to work in the community, going door to door seeking witnesses and CCTV footage.

“Please, if you have information, contact us, rather than waiting for us to find you.

“We know there are others involved in the offending on Thursday. The right thing for them to do is contact police and talk with us.

“However, we know having made arrests and laying a murder charge will be a relief for Mr Repia’s family and the wider community.

“We want to thank residents for their ongoing patience, co-operation and assistance.”

Victim was 18yo Maxwel-Dee Repia

Repia, 18, was shot dead and three others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds in the central Auckland attack.

The Herald understands Repia recently attended Mt Albert Grammar School.

Police were called to Tuarangi Rd at 6.50pm on Thursday following a report of a firearm being discharged.

Baldwin said responding officers found a man with critical injuries.

“First aid was administered, however, despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene,” Baldwin said.

“Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries.”

A man at the scene told the Herald that his grandson, Repia, had been killed in the incident.

“I loved him. Loved him to bits,” he said.

The man said his daughter rang him to tell him what happened.

“She’s going to be devastated,” he said.

