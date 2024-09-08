A 19-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with murdering Maxwel-Dee Repia in Grey Lynn on Thursday evening.
The teenager, listed in court documents as living in Grey Lynn, is also charged with wounding three other men with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Thursday, the same day police allege he murdered Repia in Tuarangi Rd.
Meanwhile, another man, aged 18 and from Te Atatū, will appear in the same court charged with being an accessory-after-the-fact by driving the murder-accused away from the crime scene and helping him avoid arrest, court documents show.
Both teenagers were arrested on Saturday afternoon following a massive manhunt.