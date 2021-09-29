Grey Lynn man charged after alleged hammer, knife attack and stand-off with police

Police accused the man of throwing a knife and hammer at officers during the Grey Lynn chaos last Friday. Photo / Supplied

Police have charged a Grey Lynn man they accuse of attacking two officers with a knife and hammer during a dramatic lockdown stand-off.

The 37-year-old man was hospitalised after Friday's armed incident in the central Auckland suburb.

He has now been charged with threatening to kill a senior constable and assaulting that officer with a knife.

The central Auckland man was also charged with attacking a second police officer - a constable - with a hammer.

Previously, Superintendent Karyn Malthus said police entered a Great North Rd property and used a Taser and a police dog to apprehend the man.

A witness told the Herald at least 12 police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene and armed police swooped on the property.

Malthus said when police arrived at the property and tried to engage with the man, he threw a knife through a window at police.

The knife shattered glass, narrowly missing an officer who suffered facial cuts. The officer received medical treatment, Malthus said at the time.

She said a cordon was activated around the property and police attempted negotiations but the man kept allegedly making threats.

Police entered the address and alleged that the man threw a hammer at an officer.

Police swooped on the central Auckland address last Friday, and said negotiations with an armed man were attempted. Photo / Supplied

The man's assault charges carry a maximum five-year jail term but threatening to kill has a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

The man's first court appearance date is scheduled for early November.