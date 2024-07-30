The Illuminate Light and Sound Show will feature at the 2024 Great Kiwi Summer Festival.

After its inaugural run last year, the Great Kiwi Summer Festival will be back in 2024 with a new addition to the programme.

Illuminate Light and Sound Show, which was very popular last year, now joins the festival at the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro, on November 9 and 10.

Festival event manager, Janette Douglas said Illuminate was going to be a “drawcard” for the event.

Apart from Illuminate, the festival also includes The Outdoor Expo with camping, boating and cycling exhibitors, Armistice in Cambridge, BMX Big Air Championships and Waterworld.