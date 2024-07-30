Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Great Kiwi Summer Festival 2024 to include Illuminate Light and Sound Show

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The Illuminate Light and Sound Show will feature at the 2024 Great Kiwi Summer Festival.

The Illuminate Light and Sound Show will feature at the 2024 Great Kiwi Summer Festival.

After its inaugural run last year, the Great Kiwi Summer Festival will be back in 2024 with a new addition to the programme.

Illuminate Light and Sound Show, which was very popular last year, now joins the festival at the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro, on November 9 and 10.

Festival event manager, Janette Douglas said Illuminate was going to be a “drawcard” for the event.

Apart from Illuminate, the festival also includes The Outdoor Expo with camping, boating and cycling exhibitors, Armistice in Cambridge, BMX Big Air Championships and Waterworld.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are working with our other events to provide special experiences throughout Saturday afternoon that will keep those attending engaged and entertained through to sunset, when the Illuminate event will commence,” Douglas said.

Illuminate was organised by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce last year.

From left; Kelly Bouzaid, Aroha Croft, Dave Marinkovich, Liz Stolwyk, and Janette Douglas at the site of the Great Kiwi Summer Festival.
From left; Kelly Bouzaid, Aroha Croft, Dave Marinkovich, Liz Stolwyk, and Janette Douglas at the site of the Great Kiwi Summer Festival.

“We are excited to have Illuminate continue to build on its success from 2023. We are very much looking forward to seeing it continue to grow and integrate into the Great Kiwi Summer Festival family of events,” Cambridge Chamber of Commerce chief executive Kelly Bouzaid said.

Ticketing details for the Great Kiwi Summer Festival, including for Illuminate Light and Sound Show, will be released in August.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand