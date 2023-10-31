The Freestyle Kings, a motocross team from Australia, are coming to New Zealand and will make a stop in Hamilton. Photo / Sheppard Photography

The Freestyle Kings, a motocross team from Australia, are coming to New Zealand and will make a stop in Hamilton. Photo / Sheppard Photography

The weather isn’t the only thing that’s weird around Waikato as the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Festival of Weird is taking over the city.

A great weekend of events has just wrapped up but the calendar continues to be packed in the coming weeks.

Boon Street Art Festival is ready to give Hamilton East a splash of colour this weekend and, while rugby league fans will be excited about the Pacific Championships Men’s Cup final, walkers and runners will look forward to the annual Waitomo Trail Run.

Other events include:

● Te Awamutu Annual Rose Show, November 3-4, 1pm, Te Awamutu Rugby Club, 420 Albert Park Drive

New Zealand’s Rose Town and Te Awamutu Rose Society is celebrating its 59th Annual Rose Show. Admission: $3 for adults, children are free.

● Illuminate, light and sound show, November 4, 5.30pm, Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Lake Karāpiro

Ahead of Guy Fawkes, this event is all about championing stronger animal welfare during fireworks events, providing a public light and sound show for the community. Funds will be raised for Riding for the Disabled.

● Gourmet in the Gardens, food truck event, November 5, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

The annual free family-friendly foodie event is back! Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, umbrellas, sunscreens, hats and your appetite.

● CBD Progressive Dinner, November 8, 5.30pm, Hamilton

Wine and Dine with Jules is taking Hamiltonians on a journey through Hamilton’s dining scene, but event attendees won’t know where the tour is heading until they get there on the night. Tickets via Humanitix.

The Pacific Rose Bowl Festival takes place at the Rogers Rose Garden at the Hamilton Gardens every year in November. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

● Pacific Rose Bowl Festival, rose trial, November 9-12 at Rogers Rose Garden, Hamilton Gardens

This annual Rose of the Year trial is the only rose trial in the world that has a public voting system - all others are judged by panels of experts. Members of the public are invited to come along to the rose garden and vote for their favourite 10 roses. This is a free event.

● Autorama, car event, November 10-12, 9am, at Mystery Creek

This automotive trade and car show brings together the businesses that supply the machinery, tools and parts to the special interest automotive sector. Tickets via the event website.

● Waikato Diwali Mela, cultural celebration, November 11, 4pm, Innes Common, Lake Domain Drive, Hamilton

The Indian Cultural Society Waikato invites the community to the 33rd Waikato Diwali Mela. Free event.

● Great Kiwi Summer Festival, November 11-12, from 9am at Lake Karāpiro, Maungatautari Rd, Cambridge

A free family day out with non-stop entertainment, have-a-go sessions, demonstrations and a showcase of all the essentials for a great Kiwi summer.

The Festival of Weird is running until this Sunday.

● Armistice in Cambridge, commemoration event, November 11-12 at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Karāpiro

The annual Armistice in Cambridge is the largest armistice event of its kind in New Zealand. The programme includes battle re-enactments, vehicle parades and activities including archery, airsoft target shooting, WWII jeep rides and driving an RC tank. This is a free event.

● Lugton’s Round the Bridges, sports event, November 12 from 8.25am, Garden Place, Hamilton

Established in 1945 by the Hamilton Harrier Club (now Hamilton City Hawks), the event started as a road race for some of New Zealand’s top athletes. Nowadays, the event welcomes people of all shapes and sizes, from primary school students right through to running legends. Entries can be made until November 12.

● Kids In Need Waikato Open Day, charity event, November 12, 10am-2pm, 118 Fencourt Rd, Te Miro

Have you ever wanted to take a closer look at what the charity Kids in Need does? Come along to its open day. A family-friendly day out with tours, food, music, bouncy castle, face painting and sausage sizzle.

● Freestyle Kings, stunt show, November 19, 4pm FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Australian freestyle motocross team Freestyle Kings are going on a two-year world tour and New Zealand is the first stop. Tickets via Ticketek.

● I did it my way - From the archive of Dame Malvina Major, exhibition, November 20, Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts Gallery, Hamilton

Opera soprano and renowned teacher of voice, Dame Malvina Major has recently gifted her archive of personal papers spanning her career to the University of Waikato Library - Te Whare Pukapuka. This exhibition gives a view behind the performance curtain.