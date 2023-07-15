A big drawcard confirmed for the Great Kiwi Summer Festival is the BMX Big Air demonstration that is set to feature Nitro Circus star Jed Mildon.

A new free community event called the Great Kiwi Summer Festival is set to make a splash at Lake Karapiro this summer after Covid canned the event two years in a row.

This November, the Waikato lake is set to be full of on-water demonstrations, adrenaline-packed displays and informative stalls about everything you need to get ready for, well, a great Kiwi summer.

In addition, the event organisers have teamed up with Armistice in Cambridge this year, so there will also be living military history on the programme.

Great Kiwi Summer Festival event manager Janette Douglas says her team is excited to finally host the event after the Covid disruptions in 2021 and 2022.

“We already have two big drawcards confirmed with the BMX Big Air demonstration plus the popular summer water-obstacle course Waterworld... We also have ‘have a go’ sessions for diving and kayaking... and well as demonstrations of flyboarding and hydroplanes,” Douglas says.

The BMX demonstration is actually a competition where Nitro Circus star Jed Mildon, the first in the world to complete a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike, will compete for the New Zealand BMX BIG AIR National title alongside other riders.

Meanwhile, a range of exhibitors will showcase the latest products, accessories and gear just in time for the camping, boating, and outdoor season. With food trucks, grassed areas and a stunning view of the lake, the event is set to be a great day out for the whole family.

“We are located at a venue with easy access from Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, so we look forward to welcoming those from both in and out of the region.”

The event received funding from Hamilton and Waikato Tourism’s Thermal Explorer Regional Events Fund and Waipa District Council’s Promotion Fund.

For more information, check out the festival’s website.

The Details

What: The Great Kiwi Summer Festival

When: November 11 and 12, 2023

Where: The Mighty River Domain, Lake Karapiro, 601 Maungatautari Road

Tickets: Free event