Government to unveil significant 'once-in-a-generation' health sector shake-up

Health Minister Andrew Little will this morning outline the Government's plan to fix New Zealand's healthcare system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealanders will this morning learn the fate of the country's health sector, as the Government prepares to unveil its response to a "once-in-a-generation" report.

That report, released in June 2020, made a number of significant recommendations on how to fix New Zealand's "fragmented" healthcare system.

Health Minister Andrew Little will this morning respond to those recommendations and outline the Government's plan.

Upon the report's release, former prime minister Helen Clark's chief-of-staff Heather Simpson – who spearheaded the report – said the health sector was overly complex and is in need of major reform.

She recommended slashing the number of District Health Boards (DHBs) from 20 down to between eight and 12 and for the democratic election of its officials to be canned.

Instead, the report said DHB representatives should be appointed by the Minister of Health.

Simpson and her team also recommended an entirely new health agency be set up to focus on the operational and financial side of the health and disability sector.

The Government is also being asked to consider setting up a Māori Health Authority, which would advise on Māori Health and report on the performance of the system.

One of the big questions that Little will answer this morning will be how much power this body will have and whether it will be a finding, or a commission agency.

These are just some of the report's more than 100 recommendations.

It was a significant piece of work, which aimed to fundamentally change the healthcare sector in New Zealand.

Simpson herself said it was "probably the most comprehensive integrated look" at New Zealand's healthcare system in a generation".

"The health and disability system is under serious stress," the report said.

"From a workforce point of view, staff are feeling more and more stressed, facing increasing demands and significant shortages in supply."

Changes recommended by Heather Simpson, who spearheaded the report, included slashing the number of DHBs and dropping the election of its officials. Photo / Mark Mitchell

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would make a decision on which recommendations it would make law after the election.

She was in charge of a team of top ministers – including Finance Minister Grant Robertson and then-Health Minister David Clark, now Andrew Little – to drive the changes.

And, judging by Clark's comments when the report came out, there will be a lot to announce this morning.

"Cabinet has accepted the case for reform, and the direction of travel outlined in the review," he said.

Although they are being announced this morning, the recommendations could take up to three to five years to implement.

"Make no mistake, reforming our health and disability system is a massive undertaking, and will not happen overnight. Meaningful change and improvement will take a concerted effort over many years.

He also said he was "absolutely committed" to reducing DHB numbers.

According to the 2020 Budget, the Treasury is expecting DHB deficits of $1 billion a year, for the next four years.

"There is a significant risk that DHBs' deficits may be higher than what has been included in the fiscal forecasts, which would adversely impact the Government's operating balance and net core Crown debt," according to Budget documents.

The report's major recommendations include:

• Shifting to a greater focus on population health.

• Creating a new Crown Entity, provisionally called Health NZ, focused on operational delivery of health and disability services and financial performance.

• Reducing the number of DHBs from the current 20 down to eight to 12 within five years, and moving to fully appointed Boards.

• Creating a Māori Health Authority to advise on all aspects of Māori Health policy and to monitor and report on the performance of the system with respect to Māori.

• Greater integration between primary and community care and hospital/specialist services.