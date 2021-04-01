Website of the Year

More people are going to die: 'Terrifying' adolescent eating disorders skyrocket, desperate Christchurch mum petitions Govt begging for more help

Experts, patients and parents fear more people will die from eating disorders if the government do not step in urgently. Photo / 123RF

Anna Leask
A Christchurch mum is pleading with the Government for more resources around eating disorders as her teenage daughter - and countless other young Kiwis - battle for the help they desperately need.

Rebecca Toms says

