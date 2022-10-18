Government seeks to offer Three Waters certainty

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has pledged to offer the Three Waters sector some certainty, acknowledging staff needed clarity and job security.

Speaking to industry representatives at a Water NZ Conference in Christchurch on today, Mahuta said she has had feedback that staff want early certainty, job security and to retain and develop the skills knowledge and relationships they will bring with them.

“It is crucial that we provide certainty to staff as early as possible. It is our current workforce who will form the foundation of the new entities.”

The Three Waters sector was facing challenges with population growth, environmental regulations and climate change, she said.

“Change is urgently needed in a way we can ensure our water services are managed to meet those challenges.

“We are presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the way we deliver those services.”

She said thousands of submissions have been received on the Water Services Entities Bill and a report was due to be presented to Cabinet next month.

It was just the first step in reform and there would be more opportunities for the Three Waters sector and the wider public to have a say, she said.

Management of Three Waters infrastructure was due to pass from 67 councils throughout the country to four new water entities, under the industry regulator Taumata Arowai on July 1, 2024.

Legislation will be presented to Parliament this year to set out the functions and powers of the new entities, Mahuta said.

Further legislation will also establish economic regulation and “a consumer protection system”.

“My goal is for this legislation to reflect international best practice and also to be uniquely tailored to Aotearoa New Zealand’s local environment and context.”

Part of the uniqueness would be recognising and embracing Te Mana o te Wai - the health and wellbeing of waterways.

Officials from the Department of Internal Affairs’ (DIA) national transition unit were travelling the country to discuss the impacts of the reforms with councils.

Chief executives would also be appointed for the four entities soon and will work in the DIA’s national transition unit to ensure “a seamless transition”.

Responding to a question from the audience, Mahuta said it was concerning National was criticising an "internationally credible model" without proposing a "credible alternative".

"I’ve been in politics a long time and seen issues put aside because they are too hard.

"We’ve been talking about these issues for years, but the time to act is now."

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.




