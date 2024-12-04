Transport Minister Simeon Brown said this will increase frontline staffing levels from 16 to 20 fulltime equivalents.

“This urgently needed investment ensures the Rescue Co-ordination Centre can maintain its 24/7 operations, with the right number of skilled personnel to respond to emergencies both nationally and internationally.”

RCCNZ's search-and-rescue area is one of the largest in the world. Image / Maritime NZ

The RCCNZ has helped many in need of rescue, including 75 crew members when HMNZS Manawanui grounded and ultimately sank, two exhausted climbers near the summit of Aoraki/Mt Cook and survivors of the Enchanter fishing charter tragedy.

The centre swung into gear when Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry lost power in the Cook Strait with more than 800 people on board and issued a mayday call.

RCCNZ directed six vessels to the scene and activated five rescue helicopters before Kaitaki regained enough power to limp back to Wellington’s harbour.

Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey said officers at the centre have been working during their off-duty hours to ensure the critical service continues uninterrupted because of current staffing levels.

“Establishing a fifth watch will ensure this critical ‘round-the-clock service is properly resourced with the right number of skilled personnel available to respond to national and international distress signals, missing persons and other emergency situations.”

Five people died when a rogue wave hit the Enchanter fishing charter near Murimotu Island.

The centre responds to about 1500 search-and-rescue incidents annually and demand has almost tripled in the past decade.

RCCNZ and safety systems general manager Justin Allan said the centre’s watches of three to four officers operated on a rotating roster.

“With two watches on each day, and two on days off. They work 12-hour shifts. This extra watch will allow us to surge up should there be a major incident [resulting in] high demand, as well as covering sickness and annual leave.

“Currently, we need to call in someone from a rostered day off should we need extra support.”

The Government previously announced $600,000 for a business case to investigate emergency towing options in this year’s Budget.

There is currently no emergency towing vessel on standby in New Zealand to help large ships in strife – a situation that has been highlighted by several recently losing power in our waters, including the Cook Strait ferries.

