The money will raise frontline staffing from 16 to 20 fulltime equivalents, ensuring ‘round-the-clock operation.
The Government has announced “urgently needed” funding for Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), where staff have been working off-duty to keep the operation going.
The centre is responsible for rescue operations which require co-ordination at a national level. Its search-and-rescue area is one of the largest in the world, spanning 30 million square kilometres – right down to the South Pole.
The centre will get $700k in additional baseline funding for an extra team of people to keep watch.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said this will increase frontline staffing levels from 16 to 20 fulltime equivalents.
“This urgently needed investment ensures the Rescue Co-ordination Centre can maintain its 24/7 operations, with the right number of skilled personnel to respond to emergencies both nationally and internationally.”
Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey said officers at the centre have been working during their off-duty hours to ensure the critical service continues uninterrupted because of current staffing levels.
“Establishing a fifth watch will ensure this critical ‘round-the-clock service is properly resourced with the right number of skilled personnel available to respond to national and international distress signals, missing persons and other emergency situations.”
The centre responds to about 1500 search-and-rescue incidents annually and demand has almost tripled in the past decade.
RCCNZ and safety systems general manager Justin Allan said the centre’s watches of three to four officers operated on a rotating roster.
“With two watches on each day, and two on days off. They work 12-hour shifts. This extra watch will allow us to surge up should there be a major incident [resulting in] high demand, as well as covering sickness and annual leave.
“Currently, we need to call in someone from a rostered day off should we need extra support.”
