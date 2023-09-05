5500 doctors and 100 dentists walk off the job from midday, latest Roy Morgan poll has Labour on just 24% support and 70-thousand festival goers begin leaving sodden Nevada desert. Video / NZ Herald

Two exhausted climbers were saved near the summit of Aoraki/Mt Cook yesterday in one of the highest-altitude rescue operations in recent history.

The dramatic helicopter mission on New Zealand’s highest peak came after the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) was notified at 3.45pm yesterday of a climbing party of two becoming exhausted and needing to be taken off the mountain.

The pair of climbers were near the top of the mountain on Summit Ridge.

“Based on several factors, including the weather, and the equipment requirements, the Mount Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue Team advised an emergency medical services helicopter, based out of Queenstown was best suited for the rescue,” said RCCNZ Senior Search and Rescue Officer Julian Tovey.

“Due to the altitude of where the climbers were located, the crew of the helicopter needed to make it lighter, they did this by reconfiguring the machine with less equipment than they would normally carry, to ensure it could safely operate at the altitude required.”

The Helicopter Otago machine then flew from Queenstown to Mount Cook village to pick up an Alpine Cliff Rescue team member.

The helicopter then proceeded up Aoraki/Mt Cook and the two climbers were winched into the helicopter at 6.45pm before being dropped at Mount Cook Village at about 7pm.

“At an altitude of over 3300m, this was one of the highest-altitude rescues co-ordinated by RCCNZ for some time,” said Tovey.

“While there have previously been rescues at the summit, this rescue was just as complex as a summit rescue.

“RCCNZ wants to thank all the responding agencies involved for their skills and professionalism during this response. This rescue was performed flawlessly, and a great example of a RCCNZ co-ordinated incident response which was deliberately planned and executed, and ensured the people in need were able to be safely taken off the mountain.”