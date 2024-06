Police are investigating a woman's murder on Wyvern Pl, Glenfield, on June 28, 2024. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police have charged a man with murder after a woman died on the way to hospital.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Sherer said police had launched a homicide investigation after yesterday’s incident in Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police were called to Wyvern Place about 4.25pm yesterday, where officers found the woman seriously injured.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died and was unable to be revived, Sherer said.