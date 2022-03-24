A scene examination is being carried out at the property on Heatherbank St, Glen Innes. Photo / Miriam Burrell

A scene examination is being carried out at the property on Heatherbank St, Glen Innes. Photo / Miriam Burrell

A man, allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cannabis, has been arrested after he was seen fleeing an east Auckland property where a violent gun attack left six people injured.

Police are investigating whether the man, 21, is linked to the shooting at the home on Heatherbank St in Glen Innes just before 3am.

"There will be people who know those who are involved and we urge them to come forward and speak to police," said Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander Auckland City East.

"Anyone with information is reassured that they can speak to police in confidence."

Many residents on Heatherbank St have lived there for two or even three decades - but say this morning's alleged shooting was the first firearms incident in the area.

Shocked neighbours awoke in darkness to the sounds of multiple shotgun rounds being fired, before an ambulance arrived and five people were taken to hospital.

Two were seriously injured and will undergo surgery in the coming days, police said.

Three other people are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries. All five remain in hospital.

Glen Innes locals told the Herald the gun violence that had plagued neighbourhoods in West and South Auckland for much of last year hadn't affected them, until today.

They are shocked and saddened by the shooting, with one elderly woman saying "it's a shame" and "not very nice" for new residents who had just moved in.

The Tāmaki Housing Association said it was aware of an incident that happened at one of its homes on Heatherbank St.

"This is a highly distressing event for the community, and we will work with whānau to offer support where required," said general manager of housing, Neil Porteous.

Today armed officers are patrolling the cordoned-off property while detectives swarm the driveway, garage and interior of the home, carrying out a scene examination.

Armed officers are guarding the scene. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Police said offenders approached the address on Heatherbank St where a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the terrifying gun violence.

"An area canvass has also got underway, with police looking to speak with residents and canvass for any CCTV footage," said Wilson.

"The police investigation is still in the early stages of establishing what has led to this incident occurring.

"As part of this police are still working to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are connected."

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but police have arrested a 21-year-old man allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

"This man was seen fleeing the Heatherbank St property by the police helicopter, Eagle, before staff approached the address," said Wilson.

The man was located in the nearby area and has since been charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later this month.

Child thought she heard fireworks

One pregnant woman who lives on the street said her young daughter woke her just before 3am claiming to hear a person walking outside the house, and what she thought was fireworks.

The mother told the Herald it is common to see fighting, drinking and partying on the street, but usually it was among men from an associated group of homes.

She said her daughter would sometimes play with their children and they "weren't hostile".

Other neighbours confirmed fighting did occur on the street, but those involved usually kept to themselves.

Multiple residents told the Herald there has been a gang presence in the area, but Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said the shooting appeared to be a random attack.

"My message is for our community in Glen Innes to stay calm and stay safe.

"Please report anything that is suspicious straight to police.

"If you know something, don't post it up on Facebook but report it to police because this is very serious."

Police are reassuring the Glen Innes community that there will be an increased presence over the coming days.

Police are investigating what led to the gun attack just before 3am this morning. Photo / Miriam Burrell

People with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity have been asked to call 105, quoting the file number 220324/7219.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by

calling 0800 555 111.

Auckland gun violence

Today's shooting comes just weeks after an 18-year-old alleged opened fire outside a central Auckland kebab shop, injuring two women and radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's brother Poull Andersen.

The teenager is accused of brandishing a homemade firearm before pointing it at a victim and discharging it.

"The complainant was shot with multiple pellets hitting him across his body," Judge Maxwell said yesterday at Auckland District Court.

"The discharge from the homemade firearm [allegedly] hit two women who were standing on the other side of Fort St.

"The first and second complainants received extensive wounds to their bodies."

The teenager, who has name suppression, entered not guilty pleas.

Earlier this month six people received injuries during a gun fight on Sandringham Rd Extension in Mt Roskill.

Neighbours told the Herald a group of around 14 young men were seen drinking and partying in the carpark outside the Wesley Community Centre.

Last year there were at least six fatal shootings nationwide, and a number of shootings in West and South Auckland.

Armed police responded in November when a Glen Eden resident set his home ablaze, then later opened fire on officers. Photo / Dean Purcell

Meanwhile figures released exclusively to the Herald by Auckland's three district health boards show the city's hospitals have treated nearly 350 patients for firearms injuries since January 2016.

Half of the victims were from Counties Manukau, with Middlemore Hospital patching up 171 patients. Thirteen children who'd been shot were cared for at Starship hospital.

At the time Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the shootings and gang-related crime were "completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated".

"I strongly support the full sanction of the law being applied against those using firearms to commit crime or violence against others in their community.

"Those who use firearms know that the use of such a weapon will seriously or fatally injure the person against whom they are used."