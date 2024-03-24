Police cordon at corner of Birrell St and Manuka St, Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich

Police have spoken to media this afternoon about the investigation into a mass brawl last night that left two people dead - confirming it involved gang members and started after two uninvited guests arrived at a 21st birthday party.

About 100 people were involved in a massive fight on Lytton Road in Elgin that left two dead and three in a critical condition, police said.

Inspector Darren Paki said police received a number of calls about a “mass disorder” occurring at an address in Gisborne at 11.30pm.

A large fight had broken out onto the street and additional staff as well as the Armed Offenders Squad was called in for back-up.

“We understand the fight had broken out after two uninvited guests arrived at a whanau gathering,” Paki said.

Two victims were located upon police arrival and staff attempted to provide emergency medical assistance, but both men were later confirmed deceased, said Paki.

Three others are currently in hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a stabbing.

“Police from around the district and surrounding areas have been called to boost our staffing numbers for reassurance,” Paki said.

One person of interest was arrested at the scene and is assisting with police inquiries. Paki said police believed there were gang members involved in the altercation, but that it was not a gang conflict.

A full scene examination was expected to be completed today.

The two deceased men’s bodies remain at the scene. Paki would not reveal which gang was involved in the incident.

Paki said they were working closely with leaders in the Gisborne community to reassure that the community feels safe.

“This is very clearly a distressing situation for the community and particularly for the families now grieving loved ones. What should have been a happy occasion for this family, fuelled by alcohol, has turned into an ugly and an awful tragedy for the people involved,” police said.

A 45-year-old man and 21-year-old man both remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected stab wounds.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old man is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“Due to the nature of this incident, police have a presence at the emergency department of Gisborne Hospital, where access to the emergency department is being managed,” a police statement read.

The hospital’s emergency department remains open to those needing care.

Family mourn deaths

Family members gathered at the scene of a double homicide in Gisborne where 100 people took part in a mass brawl last night.

The bodies of the two men remained at the site on Lytton Rd, in the suburb of Elgin, as police examinations continued.

A tent has been set up where the bodies lie, and a large police presence is managing a cordon on the street.

Extra police officers are being brought in from outside Gisborne after the brawl, which also left three people in a critical condition.

Armed Offenders Squad and Criminal Investigative Branch (CIB) officers have arrived from Hawke’s Bay to assist with the investigation.

Police said this morning they had launched a homicide investigation after disorder broke out on Lytton Rd around 11.30pm, near the intersection with Birrell St.

“A number of Police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk.

Three others were transported to Gisborne Hospital in a critical condition.

Gisborne Hospital was in lockdown after the incident, and armed police were guarding the doors.

Police said cordons remained in place on Lytton Rd and a scene examination was being carried out this morning.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community,” Kirk said.

“Police will have a highly visible presence across Gisborne over the coming days, and additional patrols will be carried out to provide reassurance to members of the community.

“Additional Police staff are working to assist with that effort.”

Police at the cordon of the scene of a major altercation in which two men, intersection of Birrell St and Manuka St, Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told RNZ she had heard the brawl was a party gone wrong.

“It’s heartbreaking for our community and it’s heartbreaking for the families of the men involved.

“I know that our community will feel this. It doesn’t matter what happened, families are affected and there are families mourning this morning.

“Our thoughts are with them and our thoughts are also with our police who have to deal with this and keep our community safe.”

The brawl took place in an area with a large number of Kāinga Ora homes, though the state housing provider said it did not occur at one of its properties.

- additional reporting Murray Robertson, Gisborne Herald