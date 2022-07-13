Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Gangs crackdown: Jarrod Gilbert - Government's law change a political response - but the right one

4 minutes to read
The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap which the Government plans to close in a package of new laws tackling gangs

The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap which the Government plans to close in a package of new laws tackling gangs

NZ Herald
By Jarrod Gilbert

OPINION:

The gang laws announced today were winners not so much in what they will do - but in what they won't. Let me explain.

Make no bones about it, the gang proposals are a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.