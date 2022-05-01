Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Jarrod Gilbert: Learn from 90s gang clashes before the election

5 minutes to read
The 1990s gang laws were the most significant legislative thrust targeting gangs in New Zealand's history. Photo / NZME

The 1990s gang laws were the most significant legislative thrust targeting gangs in New Zealand's history. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Jarrod Gilbert

OPINION:

Like any good story, this one starts dramatically. It starts with gangs. It's 1996 and guns are being fired. In Christchurch, a new chapter of the Road Knights is shooting at the Epitaph Riders,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.