Full programme released for Wellington's Matariki celebrations

The full programme has been released for Matariki this year. Photo / Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has released the full programme for this year's Matariki ki Pōneke Festival.

Four events will headline the celebrations during the first two weeks of July - Ahi Kā, Tūrama, Mana Moana and the Matariki Fireworks.

Ahi Kā will take place on July 2 and 3 at 5pm. It will focus on learning about the Māori New Year with a celebration of Ahi (fire), kai (food) and whānau.

The light sculpture Tūrama will shine from Taranaki Wharf in the evening July 2 to 7.

From July 6 to 10 a light display called Mana Moana will play over the water in Whairepo Lagoon.

Celebrations will then be capped off by the Matariki fireworks on July 10 at 6.30pm.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the Māori new year is a significant time for all New Zealanders, as a time to come together, look back, and face forward.

"Matariki ki Pōneke 2021 will bring a welcome vibrancy to our beautiful winter waterfront which is the perfect place to celebrate the wonder of the natural world."

Wellington City councillor Jill Day said it was particularly important to celebrate Matariki this year given the improvements for Māori in the decision-making processes for local government.

"This year we are proud to have introduced mana whenua representation with voting rights and remuneration, and more recently a Māori Ward in Wellington which will come into effect for the 2022 local elections."

The celebrations will also include digital events, exhibitions, workshops and online activities.