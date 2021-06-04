Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in MIQ, none in the community

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria will be extended another six days, the Government has announced. New Zealand citizens will be able to fly home from 11.59pm on June 8, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, but one new case in managed isolation.

The new border case arrived from the Philippines via Singapore on June 2 and tested positive in a day zero routine test, The Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

It comes as there remains no sign of community transmission and relatively low positive cases of Covid in managed isolation.

One new case was reported at the border in the Ministry of Health's latest update yesterday. A historical case was also identified in a recent returnee in quarantine.

A traveller who arrived from India, via Qatar, on Monday (May 31) tested positive for Covid on day one of their routine tests. They are in a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

The other case now deemed to be historical had earlier been under investigation.

They flew in on a direct flight from Japan and tested positive on day 0 of their routine testing and have since been transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

Kiwis stuck in Melbourne

Meanwhile, New Zealanders who have found themselves stuck in Melbourne - which is now dealing with a Covid outbreak in the community - got some good news yesterday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday announced that critical workers and people with humanitarian exemptions in Melbourne will be able to fly to New Zealand from next Wednesday (June 9).

The only condition is that they will need to have a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test carried out less than 72 hours before departure.

Melbourne's lockdown has been extended for another week after more cases of Covid connected to the current community cluster were found. Photo / 123rf

Because the date that flights start again coincides with the completion of the 14-day lockdown currently happening in Victoria, any Kiwis who come back from June 9 will not have to go into isolation or have another Covid test.

Hipkins said by next week, the risk to public health on this side of the Tasman - as a result of people returning from Melbourne - would be very low.

More details would be released over the coming days if seats for those flights back start to exceed supply.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health also revealed yesterday that they are waiting on the test results for up to 650 recent arrivals from the greater Melbourne region.

Of those people, a total of 511 are members of the public who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne between May 20 to May 25 - when the city started to identify the latest Covid community cluster.

The other 139 people waiting on results are flight crew members.

The statement also confirmed that the number of travellers who had touched down in New Zealand from Melbourne during that time had gone up to 4749.

Other travellers had since returned to Australia, did not require a test or had returned a negative result.

The total number of Covid tests processed in New Zealand, to date, has reached more than 2 million.

The seven-day rolling average of tests processed is about 4751.