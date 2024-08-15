Advertisement
Fresh nationwide warnings as scammers impersonate police, more vulnerable people lose money

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police issue nationwide warnings as phone scammers continue to impersonate police. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have issued a fresh nationwide warning to the elderly about scammers posing as police officers.

Multiple arrests have been made this year so far – including one UK national who has been convicted of scamming more than $330,000 out of victims.

Southern Districts Operations Manager, Inspector Matt Scoles is urging locals across the wider district to be aware of the signs.

“The ‘officer’ will claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or a scam, and begin to try and obtain further financial information from you,” Scoles said.

The scammers take money from victims by directing them to withdraw money from their bank as supposed ‘evidence’ of the alleged scam.

“This is a scam – no legitimate police officer will ever ask you to hand over money, for any reason,” said Scoles.

To establish if the officer is genuine, ask for their full details.

“Hang up, contact 105 and request someone to check for you,” Scoles said.

The warning from the senior Souther district boss was echoed in statements from top cops from other police districts around New Zealand.

The scammers target older members of the community.

Police are urging anyone with older, vulnerable relatives or friends to make them aware of this activity.


Scam alert: Keeping safe tips from New Zealand Police:

Police will never ask for details about your bank cards, PIN, or passwords over a phone call or even via email or text

Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, or is too good to be true, it probably isn’t; perhaps check in with a trusted friend or relative

If you are uncertain or confused, ask for the officer’s details, hang up, contact 105 and request that that officer contact you back

Police aren’t in the business of offering prize money.

If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to police.

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the Netsafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/

