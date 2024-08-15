“This is a scam – no legitimate police officer will ever ask you to hand over money, for any reason,” said Scoles.

To establish if the officer is genuine, ask for their full details.

“Hang up, contact 105 and request someone to check for you,” Scoles said.

The warning from the senior Souther district boss was echoed in statements from top cops from other police districts around New Zealand.

The scammers target older members of the community.

Police are urging anyone with older, vulnerable relatives or friends to make them aware of this activity.





Scam alert: Keeping safe tips from New Zealand Police:

• Police will never ask for details about your bank cards, PIN, or passwords over a phone call or even via email or text

• Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, or is too good to be true, it probably isn’t; perhaps check in with a trusted friend or relative

• If you are uncertain or confused, ask for the officer’s details, hang up, contact 105 and request that that officer contact you back

• Police aren’t in the business of offering prize money.

If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to police.

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the Netsafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/