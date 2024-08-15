Police have issued a fresh nationwide warning to the elderly about scammers posing as police officers.
Multiple arrests have been made this year so far – including one UK national who has been convicted of scamming more than $330,000 out of victims.
Southern Districts Operations Manager, Inspector Matt Scoles is urging locals across the wider district to be aware of the signs.
“The ‘officer’ will claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or a scam, and begin to try and obtain further financial information from you,” Scoles said.
The scammers take money from victims by directing them to withdraw money from their bank as supposed ‘evidence’ of the alleged scam.