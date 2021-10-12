Fourth person charged over Invercargill shooting

Photo / NZH

A fourth person has been charged in relation to an alleged firearms incident in Invercargill in which a person received four gunshot wounds to their back.

A 19-year-old was reportedly injured after the incident occurred at a Tweed St address about 4.40pm on October 3.

A 25-year-old man has now been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man has been remanded in custody until he appears in the Invercargill District Court on November 16.

A 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were earlier charged with firearms offences, and a 36-year-old man has been charged with firearms and drug offences remain in custody in relation to this incident.

Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to call 105 and quote the file number 211003/3406.