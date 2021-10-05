Man charged in relation to shooting of 19-year-old in Invercargill

A man in Invercargill is in a critical yet stable condition in hospital after being shot four times in the back. Photo / NZME

A man in Invercargill is in a critical yet stable condition in hospital after being shot four times in the back. Photo / NZME

A man appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday afternoon in relation to the shooting of a 19-year-old man in the city on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the 25-year-old was arrested after police conducted a search warrant at an Earn St property yesterday.

The man, charged with assaulting police and possession of ammunition, was remanded in custody to appear on October 12.

Police did not say whether the man would be facing further charges.

The 19-year-old victim was shot four times in the back about 4.40pm on Saturday at an address at the eastern end of Tweed St.

He had undergone surgery and was in stable condition yesterday.

On Monday, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said he believed the shooting could be gang-related.