Drive-by shooting: Trial for Christchurch men charged with attempted murder after

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The trial for two men charged with attempted murder after an alleged drive-by shooting is set to start in Christchurch today.

But charges against at third alleged offender have been dropped by the police.

Emergency services were called to a Hereford St address on September 19 last year after reports of a man having received a gunshot wound.

The victim was injured but survived.

Joshua James Mackay, 25 and Andrej Michael Schwaab, 27 and Levi Cheyenne Dronsfield, 27, were jointly charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a sawn-off .22 rifle.

McKay and Schwaab will be called before Justice Gerald Nation for the start of their trial in the High Court at Christchurch this afternoon.

Last week the Crown successfully sought to have the charges against Dronsfield withdrawn.

The trial for the remaining defendants will go ahead as scheduled and is expected to last almost two weeks.