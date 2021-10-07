Trio face weapons, drugs charges after Invercargill shooting

Three Southland people were arrested following the execution of search warrants this week. Photo / NZME

Three Southland people were arrested following the execution of search warrants this week. Photo / NZME

Three Southland people appeared in the Invercargill District Court today in relation to an incident in which a person received four gunshot wounds to their back.

Whetu Taylor (36) and Zane Ray Collins (21) faced eight charges each including possession of a pistol, ammunition and methamphetamine.

Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (26) has been charged with seven firearms and drugs offences.

The three were arrested following the execution of search warrants this week, but no-one has been charged yet in relation to the wounding of the 19-year-old victim.

The incident occurred at a Tweed St address about 4.40pm on Saturday.

Garthwaite-Smith was remanded in custody until tomorrow when her bail application would be accessed by a judge.

Taylor and Collins were also remanded in custody until their next court appearance on November 9.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was also charged in relation to the incident, with possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said the shooting could be gang-related.

Inquiries were ongoing, a police spokeswoman confirmed.