Fourth person arrested in search for Sofitel shooter

Hone Reihana. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

A fourth person has been arrested in the search for a man wanted after a shooting at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland.

Police continue to seek Hone Reihana, 27, after the shooting in the lobby of the hotel on Auckland's viaduct last month.

A 25-year-old West Auckland woman has been charged with being an accessory and is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

Over the past week, three other people have been arrested and charged in Auckland and Northland in relation to this case.

Anyone with information about Reihana, who also goes by the name Hone Hawira, is asked to contact the police and not approach the man.

