Appearing on his behalf this afternoon in the Hamilton District Court, his counsel Nadine Baier said her client didn’t seek bail.

She successfully sought interim name suppression for him.

Crown solicitor Rebecca Mann also asked Judge David Cameron to suppress the relationship between the defendant and victim.

She also asked for a non-contact order between the defendant and the victim’s family, which was granted.

Supporters for the man sat in the public gallery for his appearance.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, Waikato field crime manager, said police were called to a property on Bellmont Ave, Chartwell, at 6.40pm yesterday and found the dead man.

A search for the alleged offender immediately began, including the use of the Eagle helicopter to help, he said.

Police allege the defendant then stole a car at gunpoint after waving down a motorist as he hitchhiked on Gordonton Rd.

The car was spotted near Ngaruawāhia and stopped after road spikes were laid.

The accused was remanded in custody, without plea, and will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.