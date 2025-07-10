Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton shooting: Man, 20, appears in court on murder charge

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Armed police outside a Bellmont Ave property in Chartwell, Hamilton, last night after an alleged shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police outside a Bellmont Ave property in Chartwell, Hamilton, last night after an alleged shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 20-year-old accused of shooting a man before allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint has appeared in court.

The young man has been charged with murder, aggravated robbery and failing to stop for police.

It comes after a 31-year-old man was shot in Hamilton last night.

The accused allegedly stole

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand