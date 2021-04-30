Gangs in NZ: Auckland Sofitel hotel shooting - woman sought by police located

Hone Reihana is still being sought by police.

Hone Reihana is still being sought by police.

A woman who was said to be with a wanted gang member connected to a shooting at a hotel in downtown Auckland has been found - but the wanted man remains on the run.

Police confirm they found the woman - a 25-year-old - after an incident involving wanted man Hone Reihana in Northland last night.

Reihana, 27, also goes by the name Hone Hawira and is wanted in connection to a firearms incident at the Sofitel Hotel near Auckland's Viaduct last month.

Police say Reihana is a patched member of the Head Hunters and members of the public are urged not to approach him.

"He is considered dangerous," Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

"It is likely that Reihana will face further charges as a result of last night's incident."

Anyone who has seen Reihana is urged to call police immediately on 111.

Those with any information that may help police investigating his whereabouts can call anonymously via the CrimeStoppers phone line: 0800 555 111.

"Police repeat our warning that anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading police could find themselves liable for prosecution."

The woman who was allegedly with him has been arrested and is due to appear in the Whāngārei District Court this morning, police said.

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Auckland hotel, on Auckland's Viaduct, responding to a firearms incident. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police have not said exactly what happened in last night's incident.

Armed police swarmed the Sofitel hotel at the Viaduct just after 9am on April 15 after reports of shots being fired in the area.

The incident prompted Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to say that worsening gang warfare was putting innocent people at risk.

He warned the city cannot go down the track of "gangland America".

His comments followed the shooting incident at the five-star waterfront hotel, which police said was linked to an escalating dispute between the Head Hunters and the Mongols gangs.

Sutton has said the incident - described by witnesses as "a moment of terror" - was linked to a previous shooting at the Head Hunters gang pad in Mt Wellington.