Head Hunters v Mongols: Police searching for woman with 'dangerous' man linked to Auckland hotel shooting

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Hotel on Auckland's Viaduct after responding to a firearms incident on April 15. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police are appealing for sightings of a woman believed to be with a "dangerous" man involved in a gang shooting at a luxury hotel in Auckland's CBD this month.

Head Hunter gang member Hone Reihana is still on the run after gunshots were fired at the Sofitel at the Viaduct on April 15.

Police today turned to the public for any sightings of Olivia Brodie who is thought to be with the wanted man.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said they held concerns for the 25-year-old woman's safety.

Reihana, 27, who also goes by the name Hone Hawira, is a patched gang member and is considered dangerous.

Hone Reihana, 27, is still wanted by Police. Photo / NZ Police

"He should not be approached by the public," Sutton said.

Brodie is also wanted for breaching bail in relation to an unrelated fraud matter.

Police are worried about Olivia Brodie's safety. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone who sees Hone Reihana or Olivia Brodie is asked to contact police immediately by phoning 111.

"Anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading police could find themselves liable for prosecution," Sutton said.

The appeal to the public for sightings comes two weeks after the dramatic Sofitel shooting that police say was linked to an escalating dispute between the Head Hunters and the Mongols gangs.

A gun was fired soon after 9am at the Sofitel hotel at the Viaduct sparking a citywide response with armed officers and the Eagle helicopter.

Sutton previously confirmed it was linked to a shooting at the Head Hunters gang pad in Mt Wellington the weekend prior.

Anyone with further information that may assist Police inquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.