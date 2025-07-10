The Kaikohe-based te reo teacher, who entered local politics as a councillor in 2019, said he was still considering whether to contest the mayoralty for a second time.
“It’s such a big decision, so it’s not one I want to take lightly ... and it’s not one that I can make on my own, because if I run again, and I get it, it’s not just me that’s going to be carrying the responsibilities of being there, but it’s also my whānau by extension. So it’s something that we are still giving careful consideration to.”
Tepania said he decided to run for mayor in 2022 around the same time of year, Matariki and Puanga.
“It’s a really good time to plan ahead, so I’m looking forward to making a decision in the next couple of weeks. If that decision is yes, Far Northerners are going to have me 110% for not only the campaign but, if successful, as mayor for the next three years.”
Asked if he was considering a run at Parliament, Tepania said he would do it only if he was in “a position of power to see transformative change for the people of the Far North”.
“Yes, I’ve been shoulder-tapped by a number of parties, but I wouldn’t be looking to go to Wellington at this point. I wouldn’t close any doors, of course, but for me, this decision is about the people of the Far North and whether or not I will run to be the mayor again.”
One thing Tepania didn’t have to mull over was his support for Māori wards.
He was already campaigning for retention of the district’s four-seat Ngā Tai o Tokerau ward, with its future to be decided in a Government-mandated referendum held alongside the local elections in October.
While Māori wards had failed to win majority support in past polls, including in the Far North in 2015, he believed this time would be different, because during the past three years Far Northerners had seen the “incredibly positive benefits” for council decision-making and communities.
Tepania said it was “really unfortunate” that only the Māori ward was subject to a binding poll, and none of the council’s 16 other wards or community board subdivisions.
Nominations for the upcoming local elections opened on July 4 and a list of confirmed candidates so far was expected on July 7.
However, the Far North District Council said publication had been delayed because Election Services had to check the candidates’ eligibility first.