Sofitel hotel shooting: Police make third arrest in hunt for Hone Reihana

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Hotel at Auckland's Viaduct on April 15. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police have arrested a third person in their hunt for Hone Reihana, who is wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland.

The 30-year-old man was arrested in West Auckland this morning. He has been charged with being an Accessory after the Fact and is scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of two other people in relation to this investigation in Northland over the weekend.

Police continue to carry out a range of inquiries to find 27-year-old Reihana, who also uses the name Hone Hawira. They are asking for anyone with sightings of him to contact 111 and to not approach him.

Hone Reihana is still being sought by police. Photo / Supplied

Information can be provided directly to the inquiry team on (09) 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said anyone who is found helping Reihana avoid arrest will be prosecuted.