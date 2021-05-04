Officer investigated after expletive Snapchat video no longer works for Police

Police officer to be stood down after video shows man being told to kill himself.

An officer under investigation after a Snapchat video emerged of a man being subject to verbal abuse no longer works for New Zealand Police, the Herald can reveal.

The video shows what appears to be a man handcuffed in the back of a police car.

Someone is sitting next to him in the back seat filming and a man can be heard verbally abusing him, commenting on his weight and suggesting he self-harm.

"Why don't you just f***ing kill yourself you piece of sh*t," he is heard saying at one stage.

It's understood the video was posted to an officer's Snapchat account, a year after it happened.

Police launched an investigation in March and referred it to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

While they could not comment on the outcome of the investigation due to "privacy reasons", a spokesperson told the Herald today the officer involved no longer works for the police.

Counties Manukau District commander superintendent Jill Rogers said the incident occurred in early February 2020 after police were called to a family harm incident in Counties Manukau where a pregnant woman was assaulted.

"A male in his late 30s was arrested, charged and pled guilty to charges of assault with intent to injure and contravening a protection order. He was subsequently sentenced to nine months' imprisonment."

The Herald was sent the video by a concerned member of the public after it was reshared on Snapchat, more than a year after originally being posted.

At the time a spokeswoman initially said police were unaware of the video or the circumstances surrounding it, but were making immediate inquiries "given the seriousness of the situation".

She said at the time the behaviour was completely unacceptable and if it was confirmed a police officer was involved, it would be extremely disappointing.

"Our officers do this job because they want to help people and keep them safe," she said.

"This video is not a representation of that and to say the behaviour is not in line with our values would be an understatement."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.