Four injured and part of SH1 closed following crash at Wellsford

Four people have been injured and part of SH1 has been closed following a serious crash at Wellsford.

Police say the accident, between a truck and a car, happened just after 5pm.

One person has been seriously injured while three others are in a moderate condition.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area with closures being put in place on State Highway 1, State Highway 16 and at Kaipara Flats Road.

The accident comes after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a car on SH25 at Kuaotunu in Coromandel this afternoon.

Earlier in the day three people were injured in a three-car crash just out of Christchurch on SH73, near the intersection with Sandy Knolls Road in West Melton.

Eight people have died on the roads this holiday period, twice as many as the entire Christmas holiday period in 2019/2020.