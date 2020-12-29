Three injured in Canterbury crash - one person serious

Three people have been injured in a three-car crash just out of Christchurch this afternoon.

The crash happened at 2.45pm on State Highway 73, near the intersection with Sandy Knolls Road in West Melton.

Three people have been injured, one seriously.

There are significant delays and motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist has been critically injured following a crash on SH25 at Kuaotuna in Coromandel.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime as the serious crash unit investigates.