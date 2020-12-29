Drink-driving: BMW crashed into three cars in Dunedin

Photo / 123rf

A Dunedin man allegedly knocked back five gin and tonics before crashing his BMW into three cars and ending up in a bush.

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said a 26-year-old man drove from his house at 1.15am today after drinking the gin and tonics.

The car was crashed into three vehicles, then it went off Stonelaw Tce and ended up stuck in a bush.

A man admitted to drinking and recorded and excess breath alcohol level of 1099mcg - nearly three times the legal limit.

He is due to appear in court on January 4.